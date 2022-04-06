ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Return of office workers may amplify staff shortages at restaurants, hotels

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjMoS_0f18rFrz00
Finding enough staff to open all sections of local restaurants is a problem, members of the Sandy Springs Hospitality Board said. Credit: Pixabay

The Sandy Springs Hospitality Board is concerned that the return of employees to offices following the height of the pandemic may amplify staff shortages at local hotels and restaurants.

“I’ve met with the Restaurant Council on Tuesday and said, ‘Hey, everybody’s coming back, you’ll be able to open for lunch and stuff,’ and rather than excitement I saw panic,” Mayor Rusty Paul said during the board’s March 31 meeting.

Restaurants can’t always open more sections of their dining areas because
they lack staff to cover them. And the level of experience shown by the more
limited staff numbers is clearly seen, several board members said.

City staff has returned in somewhat of a hybrid mode. Some work can be done
at home by certain positions with the city of Sandy Springs, Paul said. But
everybody must be in the office a certain number of days each week. Working
from home requires approval from the city manager.

The world has changed, and the city must adapt, he said. What CEOs have told
him the city also has experienced, which is a loss of the transfer of knowledge
between people working in the same office.

“I think there’ll be some kind of effort to try and strike a balance to
allow people with kids and others who can’t work, childcare or whatever, to try
and help balance that,” Paul said. “But I think everybody’s going to have to be
in the office, have a certain number of days each week.”

The board members agreed that this hybrid office scheduling will continue to
have an impact on restaurants with fewer people from nearby offices going out
to lunch.

In other board-related news, employees of Sandy Springs tourism agency, Visit Sandy Springs, will get raises and bonuses for the first time since the pandemic.

The 2.8% overall total increase in the budget for salaries and bonuses could
be absorbed in the current budget, said Toni Carlisle, interim finance
director for Sandy Springs.

Paul reminded fellow board members that at the height of the pandemic travel shutdown, a proposal to cut salaries was rejected by the board. Since then, staff salaries remained unchanged.

“We’re getting back to trying to catch up with what should have normally
been done over the last two years,” he said.

The raises are within market rates and reward the staff for the job they’ve
done, Paul said.

The post Return of office workers may amplify staff shortages at restaurants, hotels appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

4 keys to getting workers to return to the office after COVID

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Three days a week. Four days a week. Don’t come in at all. Whatever. I just don’t know. That just about covers what business leaders are thinking about the return to work of their office-based employees. It’s a muddle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Business
Sandy Springs, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Sandy Springs, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Sandy Springs, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Restaurants
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Food Drink#The Restaurant Council
Wbaltv.com

Owner closes down diner temporarily after customers were rude to staff

The owner of a Wisconsin diner said customers' rudeness forced her to shut down. The restaurant is struggling with staffing. "Every day is crazy maybe because we're so short-staffed," said Vicki Lehnerz, owner of Skinny Vic's diner and Coffee Shop. Four workers tried to keep up Tuesday as the line...
WISCONSIN STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Popeyes Closings in 2022

The 2020s have been a volatile period for the venerable food chain. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Eat This, Not That!, Bloomberg.com, and RBI CEO José Cil.
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOEL 950 AM

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Home ownership is at risk’ due to high prices, low inventory

Home prices continue to soar as housing inventory dwindles, according to new data from the Sandy Springs-based Atlanta Realtors Association. “Home ownership is at risk for a lot of our citizens,” Karen Hatcher, president of the association, said in a market brief released Tuesday. “And it’s not completely out of our hands. Real estate professionals, […] The post ‘Home ownership is at risk’ due to high prices, low inventory appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Workers Largely Advance Suit Over Covid-19 Screening Pay

Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bath Iron Works president resigns, effective immediately

BATH, Maine — Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, resigned effective immediately, according to a notice that went out to employees on Thursday. The two-sentence memo sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by BIW spokesman David Hench indicated that Robert E. Smith has "assumed direct responsibility for Bath Iron Works" until a permanent replacement is picked.
BATH, ME
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy