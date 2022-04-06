Armed Clarksburg High student in custody, after prompting lockdown at 3 schools: police

CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — A Clarksburg High School student, who allegedly displayed a handgun during a dispute off school grounds Wednesday morning, prompted a lockdown at multiple Montgomery County schools, police officials said.

A person from a nearby home witnessed the incident and told police around 10:18 a.m. Police are calling it a "parking dispute" that took place in the 22400 block of Brick Haven Way in Clarksburg, Maryland.

"The individual with the handgun reportedly fled the location on foot, in the direction of Clarksburg High School," Montgomery County Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, Clarksburg High School, Rocky Mill Middle School, and the Goddard School were all placed in lockdown at approximately 10:35 a.m, police said. Rocky Middle School abuts Brick Haven Way, and Clarksburg and Rocky Middle are located within a half of a mile of each other by foot.

Clarksburg High School Principal Edward Owusu stated in a letter to the community that around 10:19 a.m., the school was notified that a person in the area was possibly carrying a gun.

School officials immediately placed the high school in lockdown, and an emergency call was made to Montgomery County Police, the letter said.

“There is an emergency situation in the area of Clarksburg HS that has necessitated the school to move into an alert status. As soon as we have more information it will be communicated to families,” the Clarksburg High School Twitter account stated.

The school's community engagement officer (CEO) arrived on-site and began working with police, who said other schools in the local area had entered into a Shelter-in-Place "out of an abundance of caution."

It is unclear if the CEO was the first police officer on scene, or if police from MCPD arrived first.

Police could not confirm the location of the individual at the time of the initial report, MCPD Spokeswoman Sheira Goff told 7News earlier. Police were receiving "different messages" that needed to be confirmed, Goff said.

But later, police would say the suspect had entered the high school premises.

"Detectives learned that the juvenile suspect is a student at Clarksburg High School and that the suspect had entered the school following the confrontation on Brick Haven Way, but eventually left the campus," police said.

Police teams swept the two schools to make sure the suspect was not in either building, according to 7News reporter Kevin Lewis.

The suspect was eventually found at a residence, the letter from Owusu said. Police would later confirm the suspect was apprehended at his house.

"The individual was found off-site at a residence and was not in possession of a weapon," the letter said. "The school was searched for any weapon and upon completion of that search, the police advised that we could lift our lockdown."

Clarksburg transitioned to a "modified shelter-in-place," school officials said.

Clarksburg High School officials said they are cooperating with Montgomery County Police as they investigate.

K-9 officers were used to search both the interior and exterior of the Clarksburg campus for a firearm.

"At this time, no weapon has been recovered," police said later in a statement.

"Montgomery County Police are on scene. We are cooperating with ongoing investigation," Clarksburg High School posted on Twitter.

Authorities will update the public on the situation as more information becomes available.

"All students and staff are safe," Clarksburg High School officials tweeted Wednesday.

Counselors will be on-site at Clarksburg Thursday for students who may want additional support.

7News will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.