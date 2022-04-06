ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing doctor’s body found near hiking trail in northern Wisconsin

By Devin Willems, Marlene Lenthang
 1 day ago

(NBC News) — The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said.

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.

Authorities in Middletown, where Musgrove is from, alerted the Iron County Sheriff’s Office that she failed to return from her hike.

“Her last contact was that she had reached the Potato River Falls in Gurney” on March 26, the release said.

