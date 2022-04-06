Kathleen Madigan brings her 'Do You Have Any Ranch?' tour to DC's Warner Theatre

Click here to read the full article. Rae Allen, the Tony Award-winning actress known for roles in Damn Yankees, A League of Their Own and The Sopranos, died early Wednesday morning peacefully in her sleep. She was 95. Allen was described by many who knew her as “a force of nature” and she had a career to match. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo in Brooklyn, NY, she got her start in Broadway theater productions after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947. Allen earned her first Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play as the nosy reporter Gloria...

