NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 1 to April 7 around New Mexico. Apr. 1 – Re-Meet the KiMo – The City of Albuquerque has been upgrading the Historic KiMo Theatre over the last two years. The downtown landmark is hosting a free open house for the public so guests can experience the improvements. Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., take a self-guided tour of the beloved building, grab a bite to eat from Kamikaze Food Truck, and listen to Felix y Los Gatos playing Latin blues. Adult visitors can enjoy a cocktail from Hollow Spirits as they learn more about the renovations.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO