100 free dental appointments for uninsured Augusta County residents

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will hold its annual free dental clinic day on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event, known as Dentalpalooza, is reserved for eligible uninsured residents of Augusta County who are 18 years old and older.

Over 24 volunteers from local dental practices will reinforce the clinic’s staff. Together, they will offer 100 dental appointments to patients that day. General dentistry services, including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings will be available.

“We have received an outpouring of support from volunteers and sponsors around this community event,” said Sophie Parson, Augusta Regional Dental Clinic's executive director. “This leaves us very humble and grateful.”

This year, Dentalpalooza will go beyond its clinic as several local dentists, including Dr. Herring and Dr. Minutella at Blue Ridge Dental, have agreed to welcome uninsured patients for treatment at their practice over the months of April and May.

“The current economic period is challenging for so many low-income members of our community,” said Parson. “Being able to get together and offer free dental care to so many 100 patients is so meaningful.”

Thanks to the generosity of a dozen sponsors, including the Central Blue Ridge Community Foundation, Parrott Orthodontics and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, appointments will be free of charge.

"Thanks to our Dentalpalooza volunteers and sponsors, patients who were scheduled in the summer or fall of this year will be seen at the end of the month and for free," said Misty Ladd, ARDC's office manager.

Patients interested in this event can call 540-221-6635 to schedule an appointment (proof of income and residency will be asked upon registration).

Augusta Regional Clinic has been supporting medically underserved patients in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County for almost 30 years. Since 2020, the clinic has been focusing on providing affordable and high-quality dental care to community members up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. In 2021, over 3,100 patients received treatment at the clinic.

For more information, visit: augustaregionaldentalclinic.org.

— Monique Calello (she/her) is the social & environmental justice reporter with The News Leader in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. Story ideas are always welcome. You can reach me at mcalello@newsleader.com. Follow me on Twitter @moniquecalello.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.