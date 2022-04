COVINGTON, Ky. — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced in a tweet Thursday morning that evening-scheduled maintenance may close parts of Brent Spence Bridge. The on-ramp to northbound I-71/75 from 4th Street in Covington will be closed, as well as the far right lane on the northbound deck of the bridge, according to the tweet.

