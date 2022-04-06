ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy spring cuisine with Chef Egg!

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — We're still in the midst of April showers, but soon enough...

wjla.com

Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
RECIPES
Eater

At Ronnie’s, Chain Restaurant Classics Arrive in Hollywood Style

Pop-up sensation Ronnie Muñoz is ready for his big Hollywood reveal. The former fine dining chef became an LA-wide name during the pandemic thanks to profiles in places like the Los Angeles Times, and now he’s moved from his food truck to essentially a whole block on Sunset Boulevard, just west of Bronson.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The One Food Wolfgang Puck Wouldn't Cook As A Young Chef

Wolfgang Puck has likely never encountered a dish that he couldn't conquer. Having begun his culinary training at the early age of 14, Puck is the only chef to ever receive the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef multiple times. He is the owner of several renowned restaurants like Los Angeles hot spots Spago and CUT, has appeared on countless cooking shows, served as a judge on "Hell's Kitchen" and "Master Chef," and even assumed roles on primetime hits like "Frasier" and "The Simpsons." There is seemingly nothing that this culinary genius with such charismatic personality can't do.
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Makes Her Scrambled Eggs In a Unique & Healthy Way We're Trying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of wondering how to make a breakfast meal that Martha Stewart would be proud of, we now know what Stewart herself makes for breakfast. On March 19, Stewart posted a photo of a delicious-looking breakfast meal onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “This is how @marthastewart48 makes scrambled eggs, so you know it’s going to be good. First, preparation is everything. Before you even start to scramble, toast, and...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.
TV & VIDEOS
EverydayHealth.com

3 Healthy Deviled Egg Recipes

When life hands you lemons, you know what to do. But what about when life hands you a bunch of hard-boiled eggs? One common solution is to devil them into that favorite springtime appetizer and star of many picnics and potlucks. But the name, which ostensibly refers to cooking them with a lot of spicy seasonings, could just as easily refer to the hell this dish can wreak on your diet if you’re not careful.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’m a Private Chef and This Is the Versatile Knife I Swear By (Bonus: It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ll say it: A kitchen isn’t a kitchen without proper knives. As a private chef (and the friend that cooks) I’ve done lots of slicing and dicing in a number of home kitchens with less-than-stellar knives. I can’t tell you how many tomato seeds and juices have shot across the kitchen or stained my clothes because of a dull, borrowed knife. And that’s exactly why I now bring my handy dandy Zwilling serrated utility knife with me on the regular.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Get to Know Nixta, the Mexican Liquor That Tastes Like Sweet Corn Bread

It’s no surprise that corn, the crop that manages to find its way onto the ingredient lists of many of our food items, is one of the main ingredients in the production of fine liquor. Corn is the primary grain used in bourbon, and it contributes to the mixed grain mash bills of many other spirits, including corn whiskeys and even some vodkas and gins. However, the intrinsic, pure taste of corn is lost or masked in all these concoctions. But Nixta Liqor de Elote, the world’s first corn-forward liquor that some describe as “like drinking tamale,” makes a strong case for why the grain should be front and center in your rocks glass more often.
DRINKS
Bon Appétit

I’m a Professional Pastry Chef and Instant Pudding Mix Is My Secret Ingredient

In Cheap Tricks, we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, the magic of instant pudding mix. Only a few years ago, I was a pastry cook working in some fine and fancy New York City restaurants, making things like candied olive dust and liquefied cookies. If you told me then that one day I’d write an ode to a boxed mix, I would have sooner believed a story about a two- (or is it three-?) year pandemic. “A boxed mix?” I would have asked. “Instant what?” I would have blanched. What a fool I was! Today, I stand before you and declare loud and proud: Instant pudding mix, ILYSM. I’ll probably never make another tiramisù without it; it’s the reason an icebox cake I made last summer has a rabid fan base among my friends; and it’s a key player in Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding. My one regret is that instant pudding mix and I didn’t meet sooner!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

Think spring with an egg platter

Whether you call them stuffed, dressed up, or the ghoulish name deviled, the 13.5-inch oval egg platter from Casafina is designed for the hors d’oeuvre and comes in pale blue, fitting for an Easter or springtime party. The Portuguese company, whose wares are crafted by artists, created the stoneware platter to hold 24 halves — conveniently, a carton of eggs, with a center spot for a spice or herb. The platter is oven- and microwave-safe, and also comes in white, gray, and red ($54 to $59). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955 and kitchen-outfitters.com, or go to casafinagifts.com.
ACTON, MA
Robb Report

Acclaimed Chef Ray Garcia Brings a New Spin on California Cuisine to LA’s Walt Disney Concert Hall

Click here to read the full article. Chef Ray Garcia would like you to know he’s mature now. Not mature as in old but mature as in intentional. The creative force behind LA’s hip, eclectic Broken Spanish—which received Bib Gourmand recognition in the 2019 Michelin Guide California but shuttered because of the pandemic—is opening his new restaurant, Asterid, at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the landmark home of the LA Philharmonic. Mature, indeed. “The design [and the building] was sort of a north star for us,” he said. “It led the discussion into something that would feel elegant and artful but still,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Yunnan Kitchen Will Bring Dian Cuisine From Southwest China to the South End This Spring

A restaurant called Yunnan Kitchen will open in Boston’s South End (1721 Washington Street, Unit B) around mid-April 2022, serving Yunnan or Dian cuisine from southwest China, a rarity in Greater Boston. Yunnan Kitchen is from the team behind South of the Clouds in Brighton, which specializes in Yunnan rice noodles. (Likewise, the other few Yunnan restaurants around town also focus on noodles — Wen’s Yunnan Noodle & Ramen in Back Bay and downtown Boston and Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodles in Allston and Chinatown.)
BOSTON, MA

