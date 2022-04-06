ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Meet WKRG’s Remarkable Women Winner!

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk875_0f18omPX00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s time now to announce the winner of WKRG’s Remarkable Women contest. Our Gulf Coast winner is Betty Fain. Fain overcame a life of drugs, and homelessness, and now she is a Class “A” welder at Austal USA. She also gives back to the community by helping others overcome their addictions.

WKRG surprised Fain at work to tell her the good news. She was so excited and overwhelmed that she started crying. She said it was instilled in her by her grandmother to give back.

Fain’s co-workers, including the President of Austal USA, were there as WKRG surprised her with flowers, a gift card, and the opportunity to have WKRG donate $1500 to a charity of her choice.

To see Fain’s full story, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
BRProud

Remarkable Women: Viki Ellis is the founder of Heritage Ranch

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Viki Ellis is our third finalist in Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest. As the founder of Heritage Ranch, a residential home for teenage boys, Ellis took her story of personal crisis and turned it into a lifetime of helping other families navigate similar challenges. Ellis was just a teenager when the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WPRI 12 News

Remarkable Women finalist: Cheryl Cunha

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. For the third year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen. Our third finalist is […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austal Usa#Homelessness#Remarkable Women Winner
92.9 WTUG

Mom’s Terrifying Experience In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Meghan Sealy put her young son Jack in the car for a routine trip to Taco Casa and Target. The drive quickly turned from routine to terrifying. Meghan agreed to allow us to share her story hoping that it would serve as a warning for others. Meaghan said "I am...
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Citronelle Police Chief arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
CITRONELLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shoots into ex-girlfriend’s car, gets shot himself

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man shot into an occupied vehicle on Illinois Street Monday evening. According to police, they were called to the 1500 block of Illinois Street due to a domestic altercation where shots were fired. When officers arrived they found that a man […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy