ADOT Tweets Picture Of Truck Hauling 'Mysterious Blue Object'

Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation

The Arizona Department of Transportation captured two images that have left people all over the globe baffled. 12 News reported that the photos has captured people's curiosity and could be the internet's "next great mystery."

So what do the photos actually show?

On Tuesday, ADOT posted two photos on Twitter that show a semi truck hauling an oversized load of a mysterious blue object. And now, people are trying to figure out what it is.

ADOT wrote along with the photos:

"NOW: We spotted this off the I-10 at Citrus. What do you think it is?"

Check out the photos of the mysterious object below:

Of course, people didn't hesitate reply to the tweet. Some of those replies are quite hilarious while others stirred up some alien conspiracies. Some people had legitimate guesses.

One user wrote, "My husband is guessing some kind of drone, but the think int he middle (technical term) is throwing him."

Another user replied with a gif that simple states, "It's a UFO."

What are your guesses on what the mysterious object could be?