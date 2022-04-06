ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Salvation Army of Abilene introduces ‘Love Beyond’ initiative

By Karley Cross
 1 day ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As many Americans struggle financially every day, the Salvation Army of Abilene announced a new initiative calling for residents to ‘Love Beyond.’ This new initiative strives to cover surprise or emergency expenses to ensure that nobody ends up homeless.

“Many people are coming to us for the first time having never been in such dire financial need before,” explained Captain Joshua McKain, with the Salvation Army of Abilene. “The last few years have been particularly difficult as layoffs or salary cuts have taken their toll on family budgets.”

One single mother of three, Adrian, said when the Coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, her hours were cut shorter and the bills kept coming.

“With nowhere else to go, I turned to The Salvation Army,” Adrian said. “They had several programs that could help me pay my bills, stay in my home and not out on the street. They’ve really helped me a lot.”

The Salvation Army explained that while funds are available, the organization is able to help pay overdue bills in order to prevent homelessness or provide stable housing for those in need.

The organization’s message, ‘Love Beyond,’ calls others to love beyond late bills, shelters and help provide hope and help for whomever needs it.

Click here to learn more and donate.

How it works

Should you find yourself at risk of losing your home, and decide to reach out to the Salvation Army of Abilene, you will be connected with a case manager.

Case managers work one-on-one with their clients, Salvation Army said. They connect with local community partners to help come up with solutions to the individual client’s problems.

Click here to get help. You can also contact Captain McKain at (325) 677-1408.

