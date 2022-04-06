ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois passes legislation designed to protect education staff during pandemic

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
A wide angle view of an organised and tidy classroom in a school.  (SolStock/Getty Images)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 1167 Tuesday, a measure aimed at keeping students and teachers safe in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated school employees for taking COVID-required leave for themselves or for their children.

The legislation seeks to protect all hourly school employees in addition to classroom teachers, such as bus drivers, food service providers and administrative personnel.

"We want to ensure that our school children see the fewest disruptions to their in-person learning due to the public health crisis," Pritzker said in a statement. "The bill I signed into law today fulfills that promise by guaranteeing that if a teacher has done their part to keep their classroom safe for their most vulnerable students, they won’t have to worry for a second about their pay or their paid time off should COVID-19 affect their livelihood. At a time when we want to bring people into the education professions, this bill will help Illinois retain and attract teachers and support staff."

RELATED: Illinois offers new home for teachers in states targeting educators

Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, served as a sponsor for the bill in the Illinois House as the bill passed 70-28 in the House and 32-18 in the Senate. Sens. Steve McClure, R-Springfield and Jason Plummer, R-Vandalia voted against the bill while Sens. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon and Christopher Belt, D-Swansea did not vote on the bill. In the House, Reps. Avery Bourne, R-Litchfield and C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, voted against the bill and Reps. Stuart and Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, voted for it. Rep. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg voted present and Rep. Charles Meier, R-Okawville, did not vote.

"Our state is in the middle of a growing teacher and education employee shortage," Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association, said in a statement. "We have thousands of open public education positions right now. We need to be doing everything we can to attract young people to the profession and to also show those who’ve chosen education as their life’s work that they are respected.

"Providing COVID administrative days and paycheck protection for hourly employees is one way we can do that," Griffin continued. "House Bill 1167 would provide much-needed relief to our teachers and support staff who’ve worked diligently to not only provide a quality education for students but also work to keep their students, schools and their communities safe over the past two years."

HB 1167 requires school districts, public universities and community colleges to pay educational support personnel and contractors during any school closure and provides paid administrative leave to vaccinated employees for purposes related to COVID-19. The following protections are offered for educators, school employees and their families in more than 800 school districts statewide:

  • Paid administrative leave for every employee of a public school district established under Article 10 or Article 34 of the School Code, public university and public community college who meets the following criteria:
    • fully vaccinated or has received the required doses to become fully vaccinated within five weeks of the effective date of the Act
    • required, or whose child is required, to be excluded from school because of a positive COVID-19 test result or close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19
    • has been required by the school or school district policy to be excluded from school district property due to COVID-19 symptoms
  • Restoration of sick leave for every employee of a public school district, public university and public community college who meets the same criteria
  • Maintains wage protections for all hourly school employees, including but not limited to custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, classroom assistants or administrative staff. Protection applies for the entire 2021-22 school year, including any days that a school has already closed or switched to e-learning that caused the paraprofessional to go without pay or take their own earned paid time off.

"The pandemic has been emotionally and economically daunting for us all, especially educators, school staff, and their families who have been on the front lines of COVID’s effects from day one," Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said in a statement.

"By signing this bill today, Governor Pritzker has provided important relief and ensured that education personnel can afford to take time off if they or their families become ill with COVID-19," Montgomery continued. "His leadership will help keep our students and communities healthy even as new variants arise and COVID rates in our state fluctuate over time."

This legislation is effective immediately.

Comments / 0

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
