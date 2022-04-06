Defense Not Seeking Mistrial In Convicted Parkland Killer Case
Attorneys for convicted Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz not requesting a mistrial after eleven potential jurors were dismissed before the defense team could question them. Broward Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer says she will do her best to summon the eleven back and ask them if they can follow the law in this case. Of the 160 jurors questioned yesterday, 40 were asked to return. Jury selection in the death penalty trial is supposed to last two months before the actual trial begins at the end of May.
Comments / 0