The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West as Coachella headliners

Kanye West will not be performing at Coachella this month. Sources told Variety that the 44-year-old West has pulled out of his headline slots, scheduled for April 17 and April 24. This comes after West was purportedly barred from performing at Sunday's Grammys due to "concerning" behavior following his divorce last month from Kim Kardashian. Despite being absent, West, who performs under the name "Ye," won two awards Sunday, including best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane," and best rap song for "Jail." Kardashian has been publicly dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson since last October. In a disturbing...
Comments / 0