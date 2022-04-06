ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West as Coachella headliners

By Kelli Johnson
foxla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Weeknd is in and Kanye West is out. Event...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Down To Join J. Prince's Anti-Grammy Revolution With Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & The Weeknd

Los Angeles, CA – The Recording Academy appeared to inflame several Hip Hop figures when they axed Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Kanye’s “Eazy” collaborator The Game blasted the Academy in an Instagram post and Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince waged war on the Grammys as well, encouraging Drake, Kanye, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj to join the fight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Petition Calls For Kanye West To Be Removed From Coachella

The public often attempts to mobilize in order to enact some form of change, and this time, thousands of people have set their sights on Kanye West. The billionaire rapper has been the subject of headlines for decades as he is known for unfiltered commentary on all things pop culture. West is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world with accomplishments that no one else will ever match, but his split from Kim Kardashian has resulted in mixed reactions from the public.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spotted Out in Beverly Hills After Backing Out of Coachella

It's business as usual for Kanye West -- despite dropping out of Coachella -- he's apparently still on his work grind ... stopping by a construction site in L.A. Ye was spotted in Beverly Hills Monday, just hours after we broke the story that he was no longer going to headline the music festival. For the most part, it appears Kanye's got his head buried in his phone ... perhaps reading fan reactions to his cancelation.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kanye West drops out of Coachella less than two weeks before festival begins

Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella as he seeks treatment following his online tirades against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Page Six can confirm. Sources tell us the billionaire rapper — now known as Ye — has dropped out of the lineup for the California festival, which takes place over two weekends in Indio. It was planned he would be joined onstage by Travis Scott, but we’re told neither will appear. Rumors in the music business are swirling that The Weeknd may replace Kanye as the headliner. A source told us, “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Pulled Out of Headlining Coachella After Telling Kim He’s ‘Going Away to Get Help’

Click here to read the full article. Dropping out. Kanye West’s Coachella appearance is no longer in the cards for the rapper, per TMZ. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Ye abruptly decided to pull out from the music festival lineup just weeks ahead of his scheduled performances. The 44-year-old rapper was set to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival during its two-weekend showcase on April 15th through the 17th, and April 22nd through the 24th in Indio, California. TMZ was the first to break the news on April 4, 2022, reporting that Kanye “decided to pull the plug...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish House Mafia#Fox 11 Los Angeles
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Report: Kanye West drops out of Coachella

Kanye West will not be performing at Coachella this month. Sources told Variety that the 44-year-old West has pulled out of his headline slots, scheduled for April 17 and April 24. This comes after West was purportedly barred from performing at Sunday's Grammys due to "concerning" behavior following his divorce last month from Kim Kardashian. Despite being absent, West, who performs under the name "Ye," won two awards Sunday, including best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane," and best rap song for "Jail." Kardashian has been publicly dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson since last October. In a disturbing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To Meet Caitlyn Jenner & Caitlyn Spills: She’s ‘So Happy’

Pete Davidson made a good impression on Caitlyn Jenner who claims he makes Kim Kardashian ‘so happy.’. Pete Davidson has been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the latest being Kim Kardashian’s stepmother, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn revealed that she and the Saturday Night Live star had met during the Tuesday, April 6 episode of the Full Send podcast. The former Olympian had nothing but positive words to say about the comedian, calling him a “very nice guy.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Ye Pulls Out of Coachella Weeks Before He Was Set To Headline

Just a few weeks before Ye (formerly Kanye West) was set to headline the Coachella Music Festival on April 17 and 24, he pulled out. TMZ first reported the news. The other two headliners for the festival are Harry Styles and Billie Eilish with a long list of talented performers to fill out the rest of the two-weekend event. Swedish House Mafia is also listed as a guest artist, with their band name appearing under the “Returning to the Desert” poster subheading. Many believe that the EDM supergroup will take Ye’s slot at the festival.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy