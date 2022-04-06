The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West as Coachella headliners

Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella as he seeks treatment following his online tirades against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Page Six can confirm. Sources tell us the billionaire rapper — now known as Ye — has dropped out of the lineup for the California festival, which takes place over two weekends in Indio. It was planned he would be joined onstage by Travis Scott, but we’re told neither will appear. Rumors in the music business are swirling that The Weeknd may replace Kanye as the headliner. A source told us, “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting...

