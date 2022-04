The Alabama Crimson Tide is finished with 10 spring practices and head coach Nick Saban declares the 2022 offensive line is no closer to being settled for the season. Alabama is currently without starting offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt and Emil Ekiyor in the spring session due to injury and after losing both tackles from the 2021 line it seems as if the unit is going to remain a work in progress throughout spring.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO