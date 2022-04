COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia announced Thursday their parade road closures, parking plans and shuttle routes for the Gamecocks parade. On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 the city will celebrate the UofSC Women’s Basketball team and their NCAA Championship win. The parade begins at 6 p.m. City of Columbia Parking Services will be in contact with businesses on Main St to discuss parade plans and questions. The city has not announced where the parade will begin yet.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO