Illinois Department of Agriculture takes bird flu precautions

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
FILE - Indoor farm of hens that lay eggs.  (KARRASTOCK/Getty Images)

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced it has filed emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza as the U.S. continues to experience the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in seven years.

Nearly 23 million birds have died as a result of this current outbreak across 24 states, including Illinois. IDOA's emergency rules take effect immediately and may be effective for up to 150 days. However, after 45 days, the Department will reevaluate based on the avian flu status at the time and may repeal the emergency rules at that point.

If the situation requires further cancellation, the Department will continue to evaluate in 45-day increments for up to 150 days.

"Protecting animal health in the state of Illinois remains our number one priority," Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA state veterinarian, said in a statement. "We are optimistic that as the migratory bird season comes to an end, we will see a decrease in exposure for our flocks here in Illinois and our neighboring states, and be able to resume our poultry exhibitions and sales. Until that time, it is essential that we take every step possible to protect poultry flocks in Illinois."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

The proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended as a general food safety precaution, IDOA wrote.

Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as an increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

"The decision by IDOA to cancel poultry-related events is an appropriate one. The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, or HPAI, is a very serious one that affects all types of poultry such as laying hens, broilers, and turkeys, as well as waterfowl and gamebirds," Dr. Kenneth W. Koelkebeck, professor of animal sciences and extension specialist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said in a statement.

"HPAI, has been detected in commercial and small flock poultry and gamebird operations in about one-half of the states in the U.S. Because of this, it is imperative for poultry producers to step up their biosecurity measures to reduce the possibility of their birds contracting HPAI on their farms," Koelkebeck continued.

For more information regarding Avian Influenza including links to the USDA’s websites and biosecurity tips please visit IDOA’s website at Alerts and Important Animal Health Information - Animal Health and Welfare .

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
