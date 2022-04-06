ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Fishermen reel in huge shark only to discover it’s been half-eaten

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A pair of fishermen were initially delighted to discover that they'd reeled in a shark , but their excitement was short-lived when they saw that it was half-eaten.

As the fishermen reeled the shark in, one of them remarked that it was thresher shark, a species listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In the video, one of the fishermen says that the shark still has a hook in its body.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Group of Great White Sharks Spotted Hunting Together in a ‘Kill Zone’

With research scientists observing the wild animals protruding along with one another, great white sharks have already been observed infiltrating the expansion of the sea area and preparing for prey, simultaneously, in a kill zone nearby the Mexico's Guadalupe Inland Sea. A few other great whites were reported frittering away...
WILDLIFE
The Daily South

Newborn Wild Horse Orphaned After Visitors With "Best of Intentions" Remove It From Herd

A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Thresher Shark
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

The Best Crappie Lures of 2022

Back in my guiding days, friends and I often spent our days off not in pursuit of bass, trout, walleyes, or even giant muskies. Nope. On those rare days between paid trips, the most enjoyable way to unwind was sneaking into some little backwoods lake where—rumor had it—giant crappies swam. That’s where I learned the importance of having the best crappie lures.
HOBBIES
1070 KHMO-AM

Video Proves Why It’s Hard to Fish When You’re a Farmer

If you're a parent, you realize it's hard to get alone time. It's kind of the same when you're a farmer trying to fish as a new video share proves. This fun YouTube short was just dropped today. There's no location given, but this sure looks like our neck of the woods and I don't know any of our farmers who can't identify.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
KVIA

Wreck of only sunken Gulf whaler discovered 190 years later

Researchers say they’ve found what’s believed to be the wreck of the only whaling ship known to sink in the Gulf of Mexico. A NOAA exploration in February documented remains of what’s believed to be the whaling ship Industry, about 70 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. The ship sank in a storm in 1836, and its crew of 15 men was returned safely to Westport, Massachusetts. While the Gulf was a rich hunting ground for whaling ships, experts say many vessels had mixed-race crews and the threat of enslavement at Southern ports posed a risk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

Wolverine fish and blind eel among 212 new freshwater species

Scientists are celebrating 212 “new” freshwater fish species, including a blind eel found in the grounds of a school for blind children and a fish named Wolverine that is armed with a hidden weapons system. The New Species 2021 report, released by the conservation organisation Shoal, shows just...
WILDLIFE
WPFO

Rare eagle that visited Maine spotted in Nova Scotia

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It appears the well-watched Steller's sea eagle has moved out east. According to the Maine Audubon, which has been tracking the rare bird, it's now in Nova Scotia. The Steller's sea eagle is usually native to northeastern Asia, Russia and Japan. How this one made its way...
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thieving sea lions refuse to leave after breaking into fish farm

TOFINO, British Columbia — Dozens of sea lions broke into a salmon farm in Canada in March, and workers at the farm have been trying to remove them ever since. Cermaq said the problem began with a “breach event” when it was harvesting fish near its Rant Point farm in Tofino, British Columbia, CBC reported. That “breach” was in March, but the company said the problem has continued to get worse, with at least two dozen sea lions there by Saturday, CBC reported.
ANIMALS
CBS Boston

Message In A Bottle Tossed From Gloucester Fishing Boat More Than 25 Years Ago Found In France

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — A message in a bottle thrown into the Atlantic Ocean from a Gloucester fishing boat has been found after it washed ashore in Brittany, France. The letter inside was dated April 20, 1995. Jonathan ‘Ivan’ Saunders, the engineer of the Hannah Boden, wrote the note and released the bottle near Puerto Rico. He described the vessel he was on, jotted down his coordinates, and listed his crew, including Captain Linda Greenlaw. “I lost track of Ivan many years ago and probably haven’t thought about him in the last 20 years or so, but would love to reconnect with him. It’s just a really fun way to do so, say, ‘Hey, hey look, somebody found your note'” Greenlaw said. Greenlaw added that there was a dollar bill in the bottle with the note. She said you have to put a dollar in to get someone to look inside; otherwise, the finder might think it’s trash.
GLOUCESTER, MA
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy