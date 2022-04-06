ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIUX0_0f18mSmJ00
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

US Marshals have arrested a fugitive in a recent Asbury Park shooting, authorities said.

Kenneth R. Bronson, 18, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on March 20, Asbury Park police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Langford Street. They found the shooting victim, an adult male, who was taken to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

A subsequent investigation by members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park police resulted in Bronson being identified as a suspect in the case, and he was arrested without incident by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the

U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, April 5, in Brick Township

Bronson was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first court appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to call MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado toll-free at 800-533-7443, or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Terrance McGhee at 732-774-1300.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Us Marshals#Fugitive#Park Police#The Prosecutor S Office#The U S Marshals Service#Mcpo
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
246K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy