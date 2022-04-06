US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutor

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

US Marshals have arrested a fugitive in a recent Asbury Park shooting, authorities said.

Kenneth R. Bronson, 18, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on March 20, Asbury Park police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Langford Street. They found the shooting victim, an adult male, who was taken to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

A subsequent investigation by members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park police resulted in Bronson being identified as a suspect in the case, and he was arrested without incident by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the

U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, April 5, in Brick Township

Bronson was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first court appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to call MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado toll-free at 800-533-7443, or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Terrance McGhee at 732-774-1300.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

