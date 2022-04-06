ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden extends student loan freeze through August

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through August, ending just three months before the midterm elections.

