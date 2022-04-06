ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden extends student loan freeze through August

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Gangitano
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through August, ending just three months before the midterm elections.

thecentersquare.com

Biden expected to push back student loan repayment to September

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is expected to extend the student loan repayment freeze, which was scheduled to end May 1. The new pause on repayment will likely go through Aug. 31 of this year. News of the extension was welcomed by some, and many progressives called...
TIME

Why Federal Student Loan Payments Probably Won’t Restart This May

After more than a two-year pause on federal student loan repayments , the moratorium—which former President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020 and has been extended several times—is slated to expire on May 1. If that happens, federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume repayments. Or maybe they won’t.
EDUCATION
