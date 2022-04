WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Cape Fear Women’s Volleyball is excited to announce their 2nd annual Summer Volleyball Camp and we want YOU to join us!. Our fun and fast paced camps have something to offer for any level of player whether they are brand new to the sport, prep for school and club tryouts, or just looking to fine tune their skills. We are offering BEGINNER, INTERMEDIATE level and COLLEGE BOUND level camps (see times & descriptions below). All camps will be run by Sea Devil Head Coach Colby Rosser who brings over 15 years of coaching experience at the high school, club, and collegiate levels. Coach Rosser will be assisted by members of the Sea Devil volleyball team who finished top 15 in the Nation last season!

