One injured in I-81 north crash in Washington County, TN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-81 north near mile marker 52.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, a Hyundai Veloster was attempting to turn left onto the interstate from a paved crossover when it pulled out in front of a Kenworth truck, which struck the Hyundai in the rear.
The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.
State troopers cited the Hyundai driver for driving on a suspended license and failure to exercise due care.
According to TDOT’s Mark Nagi via Twitter , the incident initially closed all northbound lanes around 10:30 a.m. The official noted that first responders expected a medical helicopter to respond to the incident.
