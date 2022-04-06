ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

One injured in I-81 north crash in Washington County, TN

By Slater Teague, Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-81 north near mile marker 52.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, a Hyundai Veloster was attempting to turn left onto the interstate from a paved crossover when it pulled out in front of a Kenworth truck, which struck the Hyundai in the rear.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

State troopers cited the Hyundai driver for driving on a suspended license and failure to exercise due care.

According to TDOT’s Mark Nagi via Twitter , the incident initially closed all northbound lanes around 10:30 a.m. The official noted that first responders expected a medical helicopter to respond to the incident.

Nagi revealed just before noon that all lanes had reopened.

