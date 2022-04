Purdue's men's basketball team will play in the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational during the week of Thanksgiving, Purdue Athletics announced today. The 40th annual edition of the tournament will be played Nov. 20 to 22, 2023, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. Competing schools will make up "one of the elite fields that the tournament has ever seen as the Boilermakers will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and the host school, Chaminade," a Purdue Athletics press release said.

LAHAINA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO