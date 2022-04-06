ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Meeting April 7 for public input on 'Transform 17' in Mesa

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvPyC_0f18jjrz00

Mesa residents will be able to provide input this week on the proposed plans for Transform 17, a mixed-use neighborhood of residential, office and community retail at the southwest corner of Mesa Drive and University Drive.

Public engagement is planned 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Charles K. Luster Building Community Room, 640 N. Mesa Drive in Mesa.

The proposal from Miravista Holdings uses a development block approach consisting of eight development blocks. The initial phase includes two development blocks, street realignment, streetscape improvements and construction of a linear park along Second Street between Pasadena and Pomeroy.

The master plan calls for at least 800 housing units, including townhomes and apartments; approximately 200,000 square-feet of office space; at least 25,000 square-feet of commercial space and a parking structure.

Mesa City Council is expected to consider zoning issues, a purchase agreement and development agreement in late August.

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Here's where Mesa wants to build a new streetcar route

MESA, Ariz. — Planners in Mesa are in the process of pinpointing the best corridor to build a proposed five-mile streetcar route through the city's west side. The city was awarded $920,000 earlier this year to begin examining how and where it could construct a new public transit route that hits multiple popular destinations in the city.
MESA, AZ
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. to host public input meetings on future growth this week

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission’s Planning and Zoning Department will meet with residents beginning Wednesday, March 16 to discuss long-range planning ideas. According to the commission, the Long-Range Land Use Planning Process will be used to update the existing land use plan and is only intended for residents in zoned areas. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Texas developer buys 5,000 acres for proposed Peoria master-planned community

PEORIA, AZ — Austin-based Castle Hill Partners made its Valley debut with the $106.58 million purchase of more than 5,200 acres in Peoria near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $12 billion plant under construction in north Phoenix. Originally planned as a master-planned community called Saddleback Heights back in the 1990s,...
PEORIA, AZ
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Miravista Holdings#Mesa City Council
KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
465
Followers
587
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy