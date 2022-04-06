ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush, CO

BHS & BMS Students recognized for kindness for week of April 6

By Special To The News Tribune
Fort Morgan Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral students were recognized recently for their Random Acts of Kindness at Brush High School and Brush Middle school. This week’s BSC Random Acts of Kindness students are:. • Christaun Astorga – nominated for going out in the rain to get items from a staff member’s...

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

Colorado Society
