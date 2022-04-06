BHS & BMS Students recognized for kindness for week of April 6

ROCKWALL, TX – March 17, 2022 — The Rockwall Rotary welcomed Utley Middle School student Will Bradford as the Student of Honor this week during their noon meeting. Utley Assistant Principal Kody Hergert read out praises about Will from his teachers, who acknowledged his exceptional diligence in his studies as well as his fun-loving personality. “If you were to look up the word ‘hardworking’ in the Encyclopedia, you would see Will Bradford’s picture inside,” said Hergert. “Will embodies everything it means to not only be an Utley Wolf, but a great student, role model and man. He is a fun science-loving kid who does what needs to be done in class. He has amazing manners and a great personality, and is a true joy to teach.”

