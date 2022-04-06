ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some doctors say end of airline mask mandate coming soon

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU7Ug_0f18j0Qf00

(WKBN) – Some health experts say they expect the mask mandate on federal transportation to be lifted after the April 18 extension.

According to travel magazine AFAR , infectious disease doctors say they believe the CDC will recommend that TSA do away with mask mandates on federal transportation, which includes airplanes and buses, after April 18.

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

Last month, The CEOs of major airlines wrote a letter or President Biden asking to drop the mask mandates along with the international pre-departure testing requirement.

The decision to remove the mandate on federal transportation will be based on COVID-19 community levels and variant risks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Cdc#Birds#The Mask#Aircraft
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TODAY.com

Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

From medical emergencies to unruly passengers, flight attendants are on the frontlines of everything that happens in the air. NBC’s Tom Costello gets a firsthand look at Delta’s flight attendant training academy aimed at improving passenger safety.March 15, 2022.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.The spate of cancellations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

After 2 years of empty airports, the demand for travel is at a high. So are airfares

It's spring break season, and airports are jampacked again as the number of people flying is just about back to pre-pandemic levels. An analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's daily throughput data shows that an average of more than 2.1 million travelers have been going through airport security checkpoints each day over the past two weeks. That's only about 9% fewer people than over the same two-week period in 2019.
TRAVEL
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy