ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Crystal Dunn named 2021 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Midfielder Crystal Dunn was announced as the 2021 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year for her contributions to the Portland Thorns and US women’s national...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ronald Koeman to take over Netherlands coaching job following Louis van Gaal's World Cup run, per report

Following qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis over the weekend on Dutch TV show "Humberto." Although he's set to coach the Dutch through this winter's tournament, he is expected to leave his charge at the end of the year where former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will return as boss on Jan. 1, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
FIFA
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Dunn
90min

Paul Arriola names Kyle Walker as most difficult opponent

USMNT figure Paul Arriola has labeled Manchester City defender Kyle Walker as the 'hardest defender' to go against after facing off while the striker featured for Swansea City. Arriola kicked off his Premier League stint with Swansea City in 2021, securing the loan from Major League Soccer side D.C. United....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Chicago Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson addresses Xherdan Shaqiri injury

When Xherdan Shaqiri limped out in the19th minute of the Chicago Fire's 0-0 draw with FC Dallas, there was a collective pause as supporters worried about their star man. Shaqiri hasn't exactly made a blistering start to life with the Fire, scoring a solitary penalty across his first four appearances. But he has the ability to split a defense or come up with the spectacular in a way no other Fire player has. He'll be key in maintaining the club's fine start to the 2022 season.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shebelieves Cup#Olympics#Concacaf Championship#Concacaf Women#Portland Thorns#Uswnt#American#Cwoq
TMZ.com

Junior Tennis Player Apologizes For Slapping Opponent After Match

The junior tennis player who slapped his opponent in the face following a match earlier this week has issued an apology ... saying his actions were "wrong and completely out of line." Just three days after 15-year-old Michael Kouame smacked 16-year-old Raphael Nii Ankrah following a loss at an ITF...
TENNIS
90min

Marvin Loria signs new Portland Timbers deal through 2024

The Portland Timbers have signed winger Marvin Loria to a new contract through 2024 with an option for the 2025 season. The 24-year-old is in his fourth season with the Timbers, scoring five goals and assisting another four in 79 appearances across all competitions. During that time, Loria has helped...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Sounders top NYCFC 3-1 in 1st leg of Champions League semis

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris scored in the first half, Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty kick midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1 on Wednesday night in the first-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. The...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

North Macedonia vs England live stream: How to watch the World Cup qualifier online and on TV

The shine of North Macedonia hosting England in a World Cup qualifier has been overshadowed with the news Leah Williamson is the team’s new captain.Steph Houghton had held the position since 2014 but with her recent injuries keeping her out of matches, manager Sarina Wiegman wanted some continuity in the team ahead of the Euros this summer. “This decision gives us continuity at this important final period as we build towards the tournament. It is important we give everyone clarity,” she said.“Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we...
SOCCER
Reuters

WTA roundup: Local favorite Camila Osorio advances in Bogota

April 8 - Top-seeded Camila Osorio overcame her serving struggles on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia. Osorio, playing in her home country, beat Turkey's Ipek Oz 6-3, 7-6 (4) despite recording seven double faults and no aces. Oz also had 14 break points but took advantage of just four of them. Meanwhile, Osorio converted five of her eight break chances.
TENNIS
90min

90min

145
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy