ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ubisoft Ends Development on Ghost Recon Breakpoint, NFTs to Continue

By Noam Radcliffe
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ghost Recon Breakpoint development has officially ended despite its NFT only becoming available in the past few...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Delays Roller Champions

Roller Champions, the Ubisoft game combining roller derbies and Rocket League that has been pushed back at least once already, has been delayed again. The developers announced the plans to delay the game without much fanfare this week in a post within the game's Discord channel that confirmed as much. The new game is now scheduled to release at some point during "late spring," though a more specific release date was not shared in the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ubisoft Quartz#Breakpoints#Nft#Ghostrecon#Operation Motherland#Ghost Recon Wildlands
PC Gamer

We've officially entered the Unreal Engine 5 era

A "preview" version of Unreal Engine 5 has been available for a while now, but today it officially took Unreal Engine 4's place as the current Unreal version: Unreal Engine 5 is out now. We can expect new Unreal-based games to use the latest engine, as well as many in-progress games, such as Stalker 2, the next Tomb Raider (also announced today), and games from developers such as Remedy, Obsidian, and Ninja Theory. The video embedded above is a new UE5 tech demo compilation from Gears of War studio The Coalition.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

If Gears 6 looks remotely like this Unreal Engine 5 demo, we’ll be ecstatic

Gears of War developer The Coalition is back with a new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, giving us a fresh look at what Gears 6 could offer –and it’s rather exciting indeed. Called ‘The Cavern,’ the tech demo builds upon The Coalition’s July ‘Alpha Point’ demonstration and uses the same character model we previously saw but inside a different environment.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gran Turismo 7’ hits record-low user score due to microtransactions anger

Gran Turismo 7 has become the lowest-rated Sony game on Metacritic, following a recent update that made it harder for players to unlock cars without paying real money. On Metacritic the user score for Gran Turismo 7 has dropped to just 2.0. As Eurogamer notes, it’s the lowest user score that any game from PlayStation Studios or Sony Interactive Entertainment has ever been given.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Digital Trends

3 Unreal Engine 5 features PC gamers need to know about

Epic just opened up Unreal Engine 5 to all developers, after releasing the game engine into early access in 2021. It’s being used to develop a new Tomb Raider game, and it promises to provide a true generational leap in how games are developed for PC and consoles. Contents.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Gran Turismo 7 adds more in-game economy fixes in April update

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out yet another update that, among other things, improves the in-game economy. Update 1.11 was released on Thursday, bringing more races and challenges, better availability of used cars, and some physics tweaks, in addition to bug fixes. GT7 arrived in early March for the PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

All-New PlayStation Plus Sees Huge Price Increase For Some Unlucky Players

This week PlayStation announced its all-new take on PS Plus, and fans haven’t been universally blown away by what is on offer. The new service will launch in June with three subscription tiers. The first, Essential, is the same service that PS Plus already offers. The second, Extra, offers a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download and play, similar to what is provided by Xbox Game Pass. The final and most expensive tier, Premium, includes the PlayStation Now streaming service which has PS3 games, as well as 340 additional downloadable games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP libraries. While the service offers more games than Microsoft’s equivalent, fans were disappointed to hear that new games will not immediately be available on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Apex Legends Teases Season 13 Character

Apex Legends Season 13 is coming to the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game later this year. Ahead of its release, and during Season 12, developer Respawn Entertainment has gone ahead and issued the first Season 13 teaser in-game, and at the same time teased the new character arriving alongside the new season.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason The New Witcher Switched To Unreal 5

Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 is nothing short of impressive. The next-generation game engine has already proven its capabilities in epic demos. But, not every developer has had access to the engine. That all changed during a recent presentation about Unreal Engine 5 hosted by Epic Games. Epic Games announced that it is officially making Unreal Engine 5 open to the public, giving access to any developers interested in using the engine. But that wasn't all the presentation had to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy