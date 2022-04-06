Cleveland County man reported missing

A Cleveland County man believed to have mental cognitive impairment has been reported missing.

Francois Bernard Johnson was reported missing just before noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 31-year-old man’s girlfriend made the call, but his employer also expressed concern as Johnson was supposed to return to work Tuesday after some time off due to a car wreck.

The employer said they saw Johnson on Friday, April 1, and discussed him coming back.

A friend told investigators that Johnson told him he was moving back home to Minneapolis.

His girlfriend expressed concern because she said he hadn’t been taking his medications before he vanished and that she had been talking to him by phone that morning.

Johnson is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He could be driving a 2018 white Dodge Journey with North Carolina license plate HKD2355.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts call Deputy C. Felaro at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, 704-484-4822.