Free Carando Italian Dinner Sausage with new Harris Teeter Taste & Tell offer

Double check your pantry for these items. It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO