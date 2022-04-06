ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National League Awards Primer: Odds, Predictions for Cy, MVP, ROY

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPza0_0f18gAmN00

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes and Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper look to repeat as the top pitcher and overall player, respectively, in the National League.

Repeating as a Cy Young Award or MVP winner is certainly a challenge. When it comes to the top rookie, it might not even be a player who opens the year on a major league roster, or it could be someone who hasn’t played pro ball in the United States.

CY YOUNG

Burnes will be among the favorites after a stellar 2021 campaign that saw him lead the NL in ERA (2.43) and strikeouts per nine innings (12.6).

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler will challenge after receiving the same number of first-place votes (12) as Burnes and leading the NL in total strikeouts (247) while finishing second last season. Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (16-4) figures to win a lot of games due to his club’s powerful offense, while right-hander Max Scherzer (15-4), a three-time winner, should be in the mix for his new club, the New York Mets.

San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb (who won his final 10 decisions, including playoffs) and Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried (38-13 over past three seasons) also will be part of the race while pitching for winning teams.

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias, Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Braves right-hander Ian Anderson could pitch their way into consideration.

Among those who appear out of the running is Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom; the two-time winner likely won’t take the mound until June after a shoulder setback. Another guy not under consideration is Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who has pitched just 26 2/3 innings due to injuries since being a postseason hero in 2019.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Max Scherzer, +700

Corbin Burnes, +750

Walker Buehler, +950

Zack Wheeler, +1000

Brandon Woodruff, +1300

MVP

Harper will be bidding for his third MVP award after his stellar 2021 campaign (35 homers, MLB-best .615 slugging) and it is easy to forget he is still just 29 years old. Washington’s Juan Soto, 23, is also a top-flight contender (29 HRs, MLB-best .465 on-base percentage) who promises to get better and better. Austin Riley (33 HRs) is now the big thumper in the Braves’ order, but teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. (24 HRs in 82 games) also could be in the running once he comes off the injured list from last July’s ACL tear.

The departed Freddie Freeman (31 HRs) may be a candidate in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers also have two other possibilities in Mookie Betts (23 HRs) and Trea Turner (MLB-best .328 average). Manny Machado (28 HRs) could be in the mix if the Padres have a strong season.

Either Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — or both — could be under consideration if the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the top teams in the NL. Pete Alonzo and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets fall under the same category. New Braves first baseman Matt Olson is another guy to watch. The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., who finished third last season, is about two months away from playing due to a broken left wrist and won’t be part of this year’s race.

San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford should be hard-pressed to follow up his superb 2021 season, when he finished fourth.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Juan Soto, +380

Ronald Acuna Jr, +900

Bryce Harper, +950

Mookie Betts, +1200

Freddie Freeman, +1200

Francisco Lindor, +1800

Trea Turner, +1800

Matt Olson, +2400

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki starred in Japan and the 27-year-old figures to be a leading candidate after receiving a five-year, $85 million deal.

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, the second overall pick in 2017 with the fastball that tops 100 mph, merits strong consideration after winning a rotation spot.

San Diego’s C.J. Abrams, the sixth overall pick in 2019, is opening the season in the majors with Tatis injured and could make an impact.

Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli, the 22nd overall pick in 2020, is opening the season in the minors for a bit more seasoning but will be expected to make an impact.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (opening season in minors), Giants catcher Joey Bart (replacement for retired Buster Posey) and Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (likely fifth starter) also could prove to be in the mix.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Seiya Suzuki, +350

Oneil Cruz, +460

Hunter Greene, +650

Bryson Stott, +900

CJ Abrams, +950

Joey Bart, +1500

Alek Thomas, +1700

Brennen Davis, +3500

Sixto Sanchez, +4000

Seth Beer. +4000

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Fernando Tatis’ MVP, Padres’ World Series Odds Take Big Hit

Fernando Tatis’ wrist injury has put a significant damper on his MVP odds and the San Diego Padres’ World Series hopes three weeks before the start of the season. General manager A.J. Preller announced Monday that Tatis could miss up to three months. That prompted oddsmakers to shift future markets accordingly.
MLB
Field Level Media

Officially Blue: Dodgers Sign Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making his departure from the Atlanta Braves official. Freeman was the National League MVP for Atlanta in 2020, and he led the Braves to the World Series championship in 2021. Family Matters. Freeman said when it came down to selecting a...
MLB
Field Level Media

Report: Browns Decline Baker Mayfield’s Trade Request

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has asked for a trade, but multiple outlets reported Thursday that the team doesn’t intend to honor the request. The Browns’ public courtship of Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson led Mayfield to post a thank you — and presumptive goodbye — note to fans Tuesday on social media. But on Thursday, reports indicated Watson won’t waive his no-trade clause for a move to Cleveland, leaving Mayfield as the Browns’ starter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson Won’t Play Masters For First Time Since 1994

It appears Phil Mickelson is taking his break from golf seriously. The six-time major champion reportedly will not play the Masters next month (scheduled from April 7-10), which would mark his first time missing the prestigious major since 1994. After Sports Illustrated noted Monday that the official Masters website had...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Duke’s Paolo Banchero New MOP Favorite

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is the new favorite to win Most Outstanding Players honors of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils’ freshman opened the tournament as a +3000 longshot at BetMGM but is now +300 with Duke into the Final Four. He is the book’s second biggest liability in the MOP market, leading with 10.6 percent of the total bets and is second among all players with 7.9 percent of the handle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Field Level Media

Reports: Red Sox sign Trevor Story to 6-year, $140M deal

The Boston Red Sox reached an agreement with free agent infielder Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract, multiple outlets reported Sunday. A two-time All-Star with Colorado, Story was a hot commodity at the trade deadline last season but wasn’t dealt and turned down the Rockies’ one-year qualifying offer.
MLB
Field Level Media

Cubs land Japan’s Seiya Suzuki for reported $70M

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is set to join the Chicago Cubs on a five-year deal reportedly worth $70 million. Suzuki, 27, is considered a middle-of-the-order bat, with his 38 home runs last season in Japan and a .319 batting average. Made For Wrigley?. Suzuki won the 2019 Central League batting...
MLB
Field Level Media

Giants, LHP Carlos Rodon Agree to $44M Deal

Left-handed starter Carlos Rodon agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Friday, according to reports. ESPN reported the contract includes an opt-out after the 2022 season. Rodon, 29, returned from a pair of injury-shortened seasons in 2021 and averaged 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#National League Awards#Milwaukee Brewers#The National League#Nl#Era#Los Angeles Dodgers#The New York Mets#San Francisco Giants#Atlanta Braves
Field Level Media

Brian Cashman: Astros’ ‘illegal and horrific’ action derailed Yankees

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman seemingly hasn’t forgotten — or forgiven — the Houston Astros for their sign-stealing scandal of 2017. The Astros rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the American League Championship series to win in seven games, then went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Following an investigation by MLB, it was revealed the Astros illegally used a camera to steal signs, then relay them to the batters by banging on a trash-can lid.
MLB
Field Level Media

Lockout: MLB Cancels Another 2 Series as Talks Falter

Major League Baseball canceled another two regular-season series Wednesday after the league and the MLB Players Association failed to strike a deal on a collective bargaining agreement. The league gave the union a deadline of Wednesday night to decide on one of three options regarding the international draft. Meanwhile, the...
MLB
Field Level Media

Twins acquire RHP Sonny Gray in trade with Reds

The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Twins also received minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Chase Petty to the Reds. A two-time All-Star, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 26 starts in...
MLB
Field Level Media

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. out months with broken wrist

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist in the offseason and will undergo surgery, general manager A.J. Preller said Monday. Preller and said Tatis could miss up to three months. Because players and management couldn’t speak during the recently concluded lockout, it’s unclear when the team learned...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Country
Japan
Field Level Media

Cubs extend manager David Ross through 2024

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross agreed Friday to an extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed. His contract had been set to expire after the 2022 season. Ross, who turns 45 on March 19, has a 105-117 record through two seasons on the...
MLB
Field Level Media

Blue Jays trade OF Randal Grichuk to Rockies

The Toronto Blue Jays traded Randal Grichuk and cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in exchange for fellow outfielder Raimel Tapia and infield prospect Adrian Pinto. Grichuk, 30, batted .241 with 22 home runs and a career-high 81 RBIs in 149 games with Toronto in 2021. He is...
MLB
Field Level Media

MLB owners want ‘pitch clock’

At the end of the 99-day lockout, Major League Baseball owners are still working with a priority list that includes instituting a pitch clock designed to speed up the pace of play. In 2022 minor league games, a pitch clock of 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19...
MLB
Field Level Media

Report: MLB, MLBPA reach tentative deal on new CBA

Major League Baseball’s work stoppage is over. The league and the MLB Players Union struck a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon, according to reports, ending the work stoppage at 99 days. Opening Day is expected to be April 7, per ESPN. Further, the agreement...
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy