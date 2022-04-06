ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic Johnson Says There’s No Beef Between LeBron James & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

Magic Johnson is doing his best to douse any potential flames between LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar … telling TMZ Sports there’s no real beef between the two NBA legends. We spoke with Magic out in NYC Tuesday night … and the Lakers great reassured us there’s...

NBA

