ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mike Pence to speak at the University of Virginia amid uproar, 2024 rumors

By Dean Mirshahi
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196fS5_0f18exf200

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As speculation swirls over his potential 2024 presidential run, former Vice President Mike Pence will speak about his policy agenda for Republicans at the University of Virginia next week during an event hosted by a conservative group.

Pence’s speech will focus on educational freedom, free speech and his “Freedom Agenda” platform, according to his political advocacy organization .

The April 12 event is being hosted by the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Virginia, which is tied to the conservative group Young America’s Foundation but not affiliated with the university.

Pence visits Ukraine along Polish border

Pence’s appearance is part of Young America’s Foundation’s Ken & Janice Shengold Advancing Freedom Lecture Series, which had previous stops at Stanford University and the University of Iowa . Students and other demonstrators protested against the former vice president’s appearance on both those campuses.

The University of Virginia’s campus newspaper, the Cavalier Daily, published an editorial on March 17 calling out school leaders and labeling Pence’s views on LGBTQ individuals and their rights, immigrants and minorities as dangerous rhetoric that “is not entitled” a platform.

“The LGBTQ+ individuals Pence has attacked, the Black lives he refuses to value and the successful stories of immigration he and the former president hope to prevent — these very people are our peers, our neighbors and our community members. We refuse to condone platforming Pence,” the editorial reads.

The Washington Post editorial board issued an op-ed in response , saying Pence has faced backlash from Republicans and Democrats alike and “deserves to be heard.” They cited the GOP’s attacks on the former vice president after he refused to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump signals Pence not likely to be his 2024 running mate if he runs

“Whatever one’s views on former vice president Mike Pence — ours have been critical — there’s no denying that efforts to silence and cancel him have been bipartisan. They are also unwarranted,” The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote.

Pence’s recently unveiled “Freedom Agenda” provides a framework for Republican congressional candidates for this year’s midterms, including proposals to cut taxes, enhance the US Navy’s fleet and make investments in new technology. The agenda also sticks with far-right talking points, including a goal of ending “‘ woke culture in the military .”

While he has not made any announcements, the release of the policy agenda, Pence’s decision to distance himself from former President Donald Trump and his series of speaking events across the country has fed the speculation that Pence is planning a run in 2024.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be held in Old Cabell Hall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Daily Mail

Trump says Pence WON'T be his VP on the ticket if he runs in 2024 because they haven't spoken in a long time and he doesn't think voters would 'accept' him

Donald Trump definitively said that if he runs again for president he wouldn't have his former Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Examiner. 'I don't think the people would accept it,' Trump said in a Tuesday evening interview when asked about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Washington Dc#Us Navy#Republicans#Polish#Young America#Ken#The University Of Iowa#The Cavalier Daily#Lgbtq
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy