ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, WI

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

By Devin Willems
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BihqA_0f18eu0r00

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office , on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.

Storm damage in Cowarts and Henry County

Musgrove’s last contact was when she reached the Potato River Falls in Gurney on March 26. Authorities were given a description of her vehicle and were asked to check the Potato River Falls area.

The vehicle was reportedly found in the parking area at the Potato River Falls. Search efforts started in the surrounding areas. An extensive ground, air and water search was done throughout Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Resources of an estimated 25 external agencies were used during the search.

Officials say that on April 3 around 11:25 a.m., Musgrove’s body was found in an area near the Potato River Falls. An investigation on the cause of death is ongoing.

Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gurney, WI
County
Iron County, WI
City
Middleton, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
River Falls, WI
Tri-City Herald

Body of college student missing since February found in river, Wisconsin officials say

A 25-year-old college student missing for a month was found dead in the Mississippi River on Thursday, March 17, Wisconsin officials say. Hamud Faal, a student at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was reported missing on Feb. 21 and was last seen the day prior, police said. Search efforts continued for nearly a month until La Crosse firefighters located his body on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Uw Health#Wfrv#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Fish Dealer Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Invasive Carp

A Wisconsin fish dealer is in some deep water after circuit courts found him guilty of illegally selling almost 10,000 pounds of carp. Ping Li, the co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, was the subject of a multi-year investigation conducted by the state’s DNR. Since 2018, Wisconsin wildlife officials have looked into the fish dealer’s operations. Now, they’ve determined that this is the state’s “first case involving the illegal sale of invasive silver, grass, and bighead carp to Asian Midway Foods in Madison,” according to Outdoor Life. Li illegally sold more than 9,000 pounds of invasive carp in this year alone.
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy