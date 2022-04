The 18-player field has been set for the Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational May 4-6 at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Leading the field will be defending champion and six-time APGA winner Willie Mack III. Mack, who won an APGA event at Queen's Harbour last month, is one of 12 players...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO