Letter to the editor: In response to Preston Stone's op-ed

In response to Preston Stone's opinion piece, “Say No to Nuisance and Zoning Ordinances in Lincoln County,” as a direct consequence of opposition to the proposed Roper concrete batch plant for Alto, NM, I would like to clarify the misinformation of the editorial.

First: Mr. Stone mistakenly identifies the project as a “cement plant.” It is not and I'm sure Mr. Roper would take serious issue with that mistake because the two are not the same.

Second: It is apparent that Mr. Stone has been swept into some kind of internet “flash mob” event that has been created to provide incendiary propaganda that has no relation to the opposition to Mr. Roper's proposed project. In my letter of 10 June 2021 I stated that his “...skills and expertise in the construction industry have no doubt enabled a better quality of life for many residents of Lincoln County.” Not then or at any time thereafter has the opposition requested a “county-wide” ordnance or negatively attacked business ventures. The ranchers have been intellectually manipulated into believing in something that has never existed. This, unfortunately, is one of the reasons to avoid internet/social media communications.

Third: Many property owners have expressed opposition to the proposed concrete batch plant due to current health issues. The New Mexico Environment Department asks very specific questions that an applicant must answer that indicate a concern for the health of “... plants, animals, and humans.” NMED has been tasked with protecting the environment. They have no input concerning county ordinances. At the 15 June 2021 County Commissioners Meeting a request was made for a “Statement of objection to the Roper Construction's proposed concrete batch cement (sic) plant ….” When asked, no one was in favor of the proposed site. Not even Mr. Roper voiced a response. Unfortunately, the motion to write a statement of objection to NMED failed to receive a second. No ordinance was mentioned.

The health and well-being of the more than 140 residents/property owners that NMED required Mr. Roper to notify will be compromised by this proposed concrete batch plant location. Thousands of residents of the Alto area will be affected by the water needed to operate at Mr. Roper's requested maximum levels.

None of this has anything to do with heritage longevity as the respected ranchers portrayed at the 15 March 2022 Commissioners' Meeting with their attempt to object to something that doesn't exist. If it did, I can think of at least two ethnological cultures that predate their 150 year history in the area by centuries.

Or did we erase that from our New Mexico history books?