Montana State

MSU Lecture Centers on Help for Depression

By Steve Fullerton
 2 days ago
The last couple of years have been hard of most of us. In fact, national studies have already noted the increased anxiety and depression levels throughout the world - let alone in the United States. Mark Schure of Montana State University will talk about community mental health issues in...

psychologytoday.com

Anxiety and Depression Are on the Rise but Physical Activity Can Help

In the first year of the pandemic, global anxiety and depression increased by 25%, according to the WHO. Physical activity can support mental health by counterbalancing the slowness of depression and causing beneficial molecular changes. There is no “best” physical activity, except what the individual finds satisfying and doable....
MENTAL HEALTH
The Trace

Where to Find Help If You’re Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts or Depression

The U.S. has the highest rate of gun suicide in the world — and suicides account for more than half of the total number of gun deaths nationwide each year. It’s because of these statistics that we at The Trace consider covering suicide central to our mission of understanding gun violence in America. Research shows these deaths are not inevitable, and that most Americans would act to support someone they know is at risk. But surveys have also found that people often worry about saying the wrong thing or not knowing enough to be able to help.
MENTAL HEALTH
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Please seek help if you are depressed or anxious

The World Health Organization believes the pandemic has caused a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide, and that because of it, young people are at a disproportionately high risk for suicide and self-harm. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found the...
YOGA
107.5 Zoo FM

Free Suicide Prevention Event at the University of Montana

The Overwatch Project, a national suicide prevention training organization, will host an event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the University of Montana University Center Theater. KGVO News spoke to Strategic Communications Director Dave Kuntz about the Overwatch Project. “Next week, the University of Montana is...
MISSOULA, MT
WKRC

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

DENVER (KMGH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: UpStreet Pittsburgh Helping As Teens Experience Higher Rates Of Stress, Depression

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders say there is a growing mental health crisis among teenagers, and it started before the pandemic. In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, we’re highlighting UpStreet, a service that helps teenagers take charge of their mental health. The Pittsburgh-based organization supports those ages 12-22 through free online counseling. UpStreet Clinical Coordinator Erin Barr says they’ve also seen an increase in teenagers who need counseling, and now they have a wait list. Barr says many of the teenagers they meet with are suffering from depression and anxiety. She says if a teenager needs support, just go to UpStreet Pittsburgh’s website to receive service from therapists by accessing the chat bot located at the bottom of the page. They can just drop-in or make an appointment. UpStreet has helped more than 800 teenagers since its inception; they also give guidance to parents whose teens are suffering. The organization has a peer mentoring program to help teenagers gain confidence and flourish. Teenagers get the advice from a trained peer through a text-based system. Barr says they plan to open a drop-in center in the near future, so they can meet with teenagers face-to-face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WREG

Goodwill Excel Center helps adults finish their education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our community changers series, we highlight groups and organizations making Memphis better. This week, we introduce you to a group that believes it’s never too late to graduate. Students drop out of high school for many reasons. Some students dropout...
MEMPHIS, TN
News On 6

Veteran Uses His Own Experience To Help Others Struggling With Depression

Studies show that an average of 22 veterans commit suicide every day. For Kris Morgan, that was unacceptable, and he knew he had to do something about it. He knows firsthand the struggles many veterans go through after life in the military. “This is my therapy, absolutely. I went into...
MILITARY
Midland Daily News

MSU Extension helps to educate on and prevent invasive species

Invasive species of plants and animals have been a problem in Michigan waters for hundreds of years, ever since they were introduced through international trips between America and Europe between the 1800s to 1900s. It wasn't until the early 1990s that the government decided to do something about it, with ballast water regulations to keep invasive species from hitching a ride on boats.
MICHIGAN STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Authority on Indigenous rights and genomics to deliver MSU Stegner Lecture on April 7

BOZEMAN – Kim TallBear, a professor at the University of Alberta specializing in Indigenous rights and genomics and a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe, will deliver the 2022 Stegner Lecture at Montana State University on Thursday, April 7. Her lecture, “The Vanishing Indian Speaks Back: Race, Genomics and Indigenous Rights,” will held at 7 p.m. in the Hager Auditorium of the Museum of the Rockies.
BOZEMAN, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Are Montana Trails and Campsites Too Popular?

Both the University of Montana in Missoula and Montana State University in Bozeman are looking at overpopulation in Montana. No, not in the towns, cities, and roadways, but in the woods. Partly due to the pandemic, people have been looking for an escape from other people and many have discovered...
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Next Week is All About Young Children in Missoula

Healthy Start Missoula will present ‘The Week of the Young Child 2022' April 2 through 8 with a variety of programs and presentations to support children in the community. Healthy Start Missoula Coordinator Anna Semple provided details about some of the many activities for parents and their children. “Families...
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Has Spent $51 Million in Rent and Utility Assistance

The Montana Department of Commerce reported on Wednesday, that the agency has provided over $51 million in emergency rent and utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. KGVO spoke to Cheryl Cohen, Housing Division Administrator for details on the numbers just released. “We launched the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program a...
MISSOULA, MT
MedicalXpress

Recalled experiences surrounding death: More than hallucinations?

Scientific advances in the 20th and 21st centuries have led to a major evolution in the understanding of death. At the same time, for decades, people who have survived an encounter with death have recalled unexplained lucid episodes involving heightened consciousness and awareness. These have been reported using the popular—yet scientifically ill-defined—term "near-death experiences".
MENTAL HEALTH
