ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Gov. Justice appoints new WV Supreme Court Justice

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idhsu_0f18bsHc00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed C. Haley Bunn, a Wyoming County native, Charleston resident and WVU graduate, to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Bunn is a descendant of generations of West Virginia coal miners and a former federal prosecutor with deep trial and appellate experience, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

Bunn fills the seat vacated by former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned in February.

“Haley Bunn is a wonderful West Virginia story,” said Governor Justice. “She’s a coal miner’s daughter and a daughter of southern West Virginia who’s committed her life to serving her state and her community. She’s from Wyoming County, where the opioid epidemic hit as hard as it has anywhere in America, and she decided to devote much of her career to fighting that epidemic. Haley’s also a seasoned courtroom veteran whose experience as an elite litigator will be invaluable on our Supreme Court of Appeals.”

Harrison County native named UHC CEO

A lifelong West Virginian, Bunn is an honors graduate of West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law. She began her legal career in private practice at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC before serving seven years as a federal prosecutor. During her federal service, she prosecuted a series of public corruption cases in Mingo County that drew national attention and resulted in the convictions of four elected officials.

Bunn’s primary focus as a prosecutor was southern West Virginia’s drug epidemic. In 2017, the United States Department of Justice selected her as one of 12 prosecutors in the country to serve in a newly created Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit, where she took a leading role in combating the state’s opioid crisis.

Bunn prosecuted numerous major drug cases, including:

  • A group of methamphetamine traffickers whose collective prison sentences totaled more than 90 years
  • Wyoming County doctor who prescribed opioids to patients without examining them
  • Charleston neurologist sentenced to more than five years for illegally prescribing opioids
  • Multiple distributors of deadly illicit fentanyl
  • An opioid dealer who was sentenced to seven years in prison after being arrested with more than 300 illegally obtained opioid pills and $570,000 in cash

After leaving the United States Attorney’s Office, Bunn rejoined Steptoe & Johnson, where she has worked closely with the business community, representing clients ranging from large corporations to family businesses, as well as law enforcement agencies.

WV ranked 42 worst state for remote work

Bunn brings to the bench a wealth of courtroom experience. Both as a prosecutor and in private practice, she has tried numerous cases to jury verdicts, and she has handled a host of appeals in both the federal and state courts. She has successfully argued before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the federal appellate court for West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and the Carolinas.

Bunn comes from a multigenerational family of West Virginia coal miners: two of her great-grandfathers, both her grandfathers, her father, and many other family members have been underground coal miners, and her husband’s family operated coal mines in West Virginia for decades. She and her husband reside in Charleston with their two children.

“Haley will be a strong conservative voice on the court,” Gov. Justice continued. “She understands the importance of faith, traditional values, and law and order. Those things are the backbone of West Virginia. And she knows that for our economy to continue growing, employers and job creators have to be confident they can get a fair shake in our courts. She’ll apply the law fairly and impartially, and she’ll be a Supreme Court Justice that all West Virginians will be proud of.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator will vote no for Jackson on Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty to evaluate Supreme Court nominees seriously, and I have approached the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Maryland State
City
Justice, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
State
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#State Supreme Court#Coal Miner#Wv Supreme Court#Wvu#Steptoe Johnson Pllc
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy