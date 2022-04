According to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K. Metcalf. (Howard Eskin) The Seahawks have continued to claim to the media that they are not shopping WR D.K. Metcalf despite reports from several big-name reporters. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the team would deal Metcalf for "the right price." On Monday, reporter Howard Eskin told SPORTS RADIO 94WIP that the Jets offered the 10th overall pick in exchange for the WR but were quickly turned down. Metcalf enters the final year of his contract this season but seems the team has little interest in trading him.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO