Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Susquehanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania...New York Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna Counties. For the Susquehanna River New York...including Conklin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Conklin. * WHEN...From this morning to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage. Alta, River and Lawrence Roads closed in the Town of Conklin due to minor flooding. No homes are flooded at this river stage. Valley park in Kirkwood takes on water. At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:31 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning to 12.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 12.1 feet and begin rising again this evening. It will rise to 13.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO