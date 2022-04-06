Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Schenectady FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of eastern New York, including the following counties, Albany, Greene, Schenectady, Schoharie and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1223 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hunter, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Prattsville, Delanson, Preston Hollow, Preston-Potter Hollow, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, North Blenheim, North-South Lake Campground, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction and Cairo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
