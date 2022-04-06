ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes...

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iberville, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Iberville; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower St. Bernard; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of West Baton Rouge, northwestern Livingston, north central Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Addis, or 8 miles northwest of Plaquemine, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Slaughter, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Merrydale, Watson, Brownfields, Greenwell Spring, Inniswold, Gardere and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 139 and 162. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Concordia, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Concordia; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; Tangipahoa; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON CONCORDIA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION VERNON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Feliciana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST FELICIANA...NORTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTH CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WILKINSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Friday morning by 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Harnett The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Cape Fear River At Lillington affecting Harnett County. For the Cape Fear...including Moncure, Lillington, Fayetteville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cape Fear River At Lillington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Action stage. The Cape Fear River reaches bankfull. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. The boat launch ramp and wooden deck at Mermaid Point Restaurant are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 02/09/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Cape Fear River Lillington 14.0 13.8 Thu 10 pm ED 9.1 5.3 4.5 4.6
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Feliciana, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ascension; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will be expected late Monday into Tuesday. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible with isolated amounts in excess of 5 inches being possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Susquehanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania...New York Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna Counties. For the Susquehanna River New York...including Conklin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Conklin. * WHEN...From this morning to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage. Alta, River and Lawrence Roads closed in the Town of Conklin due to minor flooding. No homes are flooded at this river stage. Valley park in Kirkwood takes on water. At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:31 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning to 12.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 12.1 feet and begin rising again this evening. It will rise to 13.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued no later than this afternoon at 130 PM EDT. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in New York NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ramapo River Mahwah. * WHEN...From early this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.8 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after 12 am Saturday. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 12/11/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 8.0 Fri 12 am ED 8.0 6.8 MSG
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued no later than this afternoon at 130 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The National Weather Service in New York NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ramapo River Mahwah. * WHEN...From early this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.8 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after 12 am Saturday. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 12/11/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 8.0 Fri 12 am ED 8.0 6.8 MSG
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Schenectady FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of eastern New York, including the following counties, Albany, Greene, Schenectady, Schoharie and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1223 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hunter, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Prattsville, Delanson, Preston Hollow, Preston-Potter Hollow, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, North Blenheim, North-South Lake Campground, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction and Cairo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Putnam FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 145 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Putnam. The heavy rain is ending and will be pushing away to the north. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Saint Augustine Shores to near Pierson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Beverly Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

