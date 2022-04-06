ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Severance': Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott series

By Annie Martin
1 day ago
 1 day ago
April 6 (UPI) -- Adam Scott's series Severance will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the sci-fi thriller series for Season 2.

Severance is written and created by Dan Erickson and executive produced by Erickson and Ben Stiller. The series centers on the biotech company Lumon Industries, whose employees undergo "severance," a medical procedure to divide their memories of their work and personal lives.

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also star.

"It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show -- and the level of fan engagement," Stiller said in a statement. "It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it."

"We're excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2," Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss added.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which will air Friday. The episode is titled "The We We Are."

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

