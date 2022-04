Jonathan Scott is paying tribute to his girlfriend of nearly 3 years, Zooey Deschanel. The Property Brothers star, 43, posted two photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Instagram Tuesday. In one picture, he 's posing with Deschanel, 42, on the red carpet, while in the second, he is carrying the voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm as they enjoy the event.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO