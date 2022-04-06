ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Ridge man found dead in Fenton

By Monica Ryan
FENTON, Mo. – The body of a High Ridge man was discovered Wednesday morning in Fenton, Missouri.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 31-year-old Spencer Maucher was found dead near New Sugar Creek and Coil roads.

The sheriff’s department said Maucher’s death does not appear to be a homicide. Investigators did not find any obvious signs of injury.

It is unknown at this time how Maucher died.

Anyone with information in connection with this incident should contact the Jefferson County Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

