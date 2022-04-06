Laramie County Recent Arrests (4/5/22–4/6/22)

Ammon Bundy, a far-right activist who has built a reputation by clashing with law enforcement on multiple occasions, has been arrested by police in Meridian, Idaho, on a charge of trespassing.Mr Bundy, who is running for governor in Idaho, was leading a group of protesters expressing outrage at authorities for taking a malnourished child into protective custody. According to police, the protesters arrived at St Luke’s Meridian Medical Centre demonstrating against the “kidnapping” of the child, and refused to leave the area when asked to do so.In a statement, Mr Bundy’s campaign wrote that he was arrested “while standing for...
