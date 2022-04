"Once you've seen science move at warp speed, you'll never go back." When Liza Fisher’s body became racked by tremors shortly after she was hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020, she began an 18-month medical odyssey, consulting immunologists, cardiologists, neurologists and countless other -ologists in the hope they would know how to treat the crippling convulsions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO