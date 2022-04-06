ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown Ends at Rocky Mill Middle School and Clarksburg High School

By Fran Murphy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to MCPD, Clarksburg High School and Rocky Middle School are no longer on lockdown. The emergency situation in the area has been resolved. Schools have...

Montgomery County, MD
Clarksburg, MD
