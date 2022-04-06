ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TABLE-Colombia February exports up 43.0% versus year earlier

BOGOTA, April 6 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth $4.20 billion in February, up 43% from the same month in 2021, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Wednesday. The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad: February January December CHANGE +43.0% +44.8% +44.7% TOTAL $4.20 BLN $3.78 BLN $4.38 BLN EXPORTS For a copy of the full report, see: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)

