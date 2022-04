This Thursday, March 17, will mark Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Trina. As previously reported, the Daytime Emmy nominee announced her plans to part ways with the soap to focus on her college studies at UCLA. In a recent sit-down with Soap Opera Digest’s Dishing with Digest podcast, the teenager opened up about how important her education is to her, how she managed the first few months of juggling both GH and her course load, and why she ultimately decided that she needed to say goodbye to the soap opera.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO