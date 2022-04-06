ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Gogo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) would replace SPX FLOW Inc (NYSE: FLOW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading on April 8. Lone Star Funds acquired SPX Flow. The transaction closed...

